Nicky Romero drops dancefloor-filler ‘Turn Off The Lights’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 113

Nicky Romero has finally dropped his highly-anticipated new track ‘Turn Off The Lights’, right in time for festival season.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as ‘Legacy’ with Krewella and the #1 single ‘I Could Be The One’ with Avicii, Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases. Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with his annual “Nicky Romero & Friends” ADE showcase and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, he keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches and continues to push boundaries with each show concept and new release, forever instilling himself as a dance music icon.

On the cusp of the 2023 festival season, Romero has just released ‘Turn Off The Lights’,a pure banger that he’s been teasing in his sets over the past few months, which has received a raving response from the enthusiastic crowds. ‘Turn Off The Lights’ follows the sonic style of his recent releases like ‘Techtronic’, ‘Myriad’ and ‘Back To Where We Started’ with Afrojack from last year and has all the elements of a serious dancefloor filler. This track delivers a strong beat with deep synths and kick drums to get everyone on the dance floor. The new track comes right off the heels of a huge 2022 for Romero with his releases ‘Stay A Little Longer’ with DubVision and Philip Strand, ‘Back To Where We Started’ with Afrojack, and ‘For The People’ with Third Party.

Listen to ‘Turn Off The Lights’ here.

Image Credit: Kevin Anthony Canales / Provided by Unfolded PR