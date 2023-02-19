Nicole Moudaber takes her ‘InTheMood’ event series to NYC with AMÉMÉ & Victor Ruiz

By Samantha Reis

Nicole Moudaber presents her ‘In The Mood’ concept in New York City at New York City’s iconic Knockdown Center on April 1

Nicole Moudaber is one of the most respected names on the underground circuit. An inspiration to female artists as well as to others, Moudaber already has an extensive and promising career behind her drawn along the tense lines of techno. Her spirit is as untamed as her creativity and passion for music, making her always on the lookout for the best in techno. This combined with her mature experience makes her a very rich tastemaker and tastebreaker, facets that she was able to give wings to when she created the radio show In The MOOD in 2014. The radio show has hosted several international artists who shone with guest mixes, like Paco Osuna, and also served as a platform to unveil new up-and-coming players. Also, her MOOD label was created to be a highly influential hub for what is best done in the techno sphere. The concept didn’t stop at the radio or the label and has expanded into a brand of events with one energy on par with Nicole Moudaber and which promises to get you in the mood.

Continuing to grow, the ‘InTheMood’ concept debuts for the first time at New York City’s iconic Knockdown Center with a lineup not to be missed. With spring as the backdrop, Nicole Moudaber brings her brand to one of NYC’s exciting venues, armed with a mighty sound system and absolutely unbelievable light sets. The venue and date are set and the line-up is set, all you need is a ticket. Do not waste time and find your tickets here.

For this major Spring event, Moudaber has invited two very special artists. One of them is the West African-born DJ and producer AMÉMÉ, who has already conquered Brooklyn and Berlin with his hot sounds of African inspiration and whose success is in a growing state. The other is Brazilian artist Victor Ruiz, recognised for his gift of filling dancefloors with an immersive and sharp sound, capable of lifting the crowd. As the house was not already full, the warm-up will be in charge of a b2b of two pioneers. We are talking about Benny Soto from Dance.Here.Now and the founder of the mythical Nervous Records, Mike Nervous. There is no shortage of reasons for this night to be absolutely memorable. Mark your calendar, for Saturday, April 1, in New York City.

Image Credit: Nicole Moudaber (Press) / Provided by Falcon Publicity