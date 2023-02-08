We Rave You & Noa Beach Club present MORTEN residency in Croatia this summer

This summer, we’re heading out to Croatia to team up with Noa Beach Club to present our residency with Future Rave’s finest, MORTEN. Alongside Teamworx and MR.BLACK, he’ll be performing across multiple summer dates.

Teaming up with Noa Beach Club, one of Croatia’s premier entertainment destinations and event spaces, we’re bringing MORTEN out for multiple dates across May – August this summer as part of our very own residency. Set to be huge shows, you don’t want to miss out on this!

Elevating the atmosphere as part of our international support lineup, Teamworx will bring with their eclectic progressive sounds, including tracks with the likes of Nicky Romero and more industry stars. Previously performing on world famous stages such as Ultra & Ushuaïa Ibiza, they now bring this captivating style to Noa. On the other hand, MR.BLACK, one of the leading names in psytrance who has KSHMR and Infected Mushroom collaborations in his roster brings his performance to Noa Beach Club, the likes of which has earned him a spot at Tomorrowland with constant sellout shows.

The dates for our MORTEN residency are as follows:

Spring Break Island – 26 May

Austria Goes Zrce – 18 July

Circus Maximus Festival – 25 July

Bavaria Goes Zrce – 2 August

Sunscape – 8 August

To find out more information on all the dates and to secure your tickets now, click here. Who will we be seeing out in Croatia this year?

