ODESZA surprise their fans with new release ‘Hopeful’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 133

Keeping up with the recent surprise drop trend this year, ODESZA gifted their fans the much-requested single ‘Hopeful,’ out now via Foreign Family Collective .

Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, more commonly known as GRAMMY® nominated electronic duo ODESZA, shared ‘Hopeful,’ their first piece of new music following the release of their 2022 album ‘The Last Goodbye.’ First teased last week on the duo’s social media channels, ‘Hopeful’ is a track that didn’t make it to the album, but was incorporated into ODESZA’s 2022 live shows where it quickly became a fan favorite.

“This one never made the album but we always felt it was special and in a way encapsulated our time away from the world while writing the record. Hopeful is out now.” -ODESZA’s Instagram post

‘Hopeful’ feels similar to earlier releases of the electronic duo, with signature ODESZA synths and crescendoing melodies that touch the heart many. Its precise percussion, drumline and reverberant vocal give the track a truly cinematic feel for one to envision and interpret into their own storyline. With that being said, ‘Hopeful’ is a record that radiates positivity and hope to the life of any listener.

Last year was a big one for the Seattle-based duo with the release of their GRAMMY® nominated album ‘The Last Goodbye,’ the release of the album’s first remix EP and their often sold-out The Last Goodbye Tour. 2023 is also set to be another massive year for ODESZA as they headline some of the best festivals in the United States such as CRSSD Festival in San Diego this March, Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Electric Forest in Michigan, Okeechobee Music Festival and many more. With many opportunities to experience one of ODESZA’s live shows this year, fans can once again be ‘Hopeful’ to hear the track in person.

Be sure to check out ODESZA’s new single ‘Hopeful’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Rukes.com