Oliver Heldens releases electrifying new track ‘Disco Voyager’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 535

Oliver Heldens continues his 2023 streak of enticing tracks, releasing to the world yet another bass-heavy gem titled ‘Disco Voyager’.

Dutch producer and DJ Oliver Heldens has been a bombarding force throughout 2023 already. Conquering the year in the world of techno with numerous Extended Play releases on his revolutionary HI-LO alias and also mainstream crossovers such as ‘Oops’, an intoxicating track in collaboration with Karen Harding that made nostalgic waves during its release last month. Now the 28-year-old continues his high-class musical releases, presenting his newest offering titled ‘Disco Voyager’ to the world.

Having the track name voted for by his loyal army of fans, the highly anticipated ‘Disco Voyager’ leans into Oliver Heldens’ intoxicating signature sound, boasting heavy bass and majestic synth inputs. The lyricless track entices the listener with energetic and groovy vibes, combining with all musical elements to deliver a dance-floor-ready powerhouse that showcases the producer’s talents and his ability to present something versatile in this ever-changing sonic landscape.

Verified

I’m so excited to finally share this one with you!! I’ve been playing ‘Disco Voyager’ in my sets for a while now and you guys always seem to enjoy it!! 🙂 – The producer discussing the tracks release on his social media.

‘Disco Voyager’ is out now on Oliver Heldens own label of Heldeep Records, you can listen to this earworm of a track for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR