Parklife unveils huge lineup for 2023 edition this June

By Ellie Mullins 209

Parklife is back with a bang in Manchester, UK, and with it brings some of the finest names in electronic music across the genre spectrum. With the just announced lineup comes names such as Fred again.., Skrillex, The Prodigy and many, many more.

Returning to Heaton Park in Manchester once again this June 10-11 as one of the highlights of the UK festival season each year, Parklife have unveiled its 2023 lineup and once again has not disappointed. With something for every music lover, the expansive lineup features some of the genre’s biggest leaders across the whole spectrum, and electronic music is heavily represented.

Now more than ever, it seems electronic music is dominating the lineup fiercely. With many of its headliners being electronic artists, those include Fred again.., The Prodigy and Skrillex, with many familiar dance music vocalists including Becky Hill and RAYE ready to turn up the energy even further. Techno is also heavily represented this year, the likes of Charlotte de Witte, Carl Cox, Reinier Zonneveld and I Hate Models taking the reigns for the darker side to the genre, whereas FISHER, Jamie Jones B2B Michael Bibi, Vintage Culture, Sonny Fodera and countless others represent the tech-house territories. Drum & bass fans can also find solace in sets from Dimension, Sub Focus, Wilkinson, Hybrid Minds and Andy C as just a few highlights.

With huge demand thanks to other artists such as The 1975, Wu-Tang Clan and Slowthai, tickets are limited to four per order. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 2 February at 10am and you can still sign up here to grab tickets. General sale follows the next day subject to availability. Who can you not wait to see at Parklife 2023? Let us know!

Image credit: Parklife (via Facebook)