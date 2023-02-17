Pierro delivers beautiful new single ‘Raven’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 121

Following in the footsteps of a long list of elite Swedish producers comes Pierro, who has seen support from his fellow countryman as well as the rest of the industry since the start of his career. With a steady stream of strong releases, as well as a solid resume of major support sets for some of the world’s largest acts, he now returns with his latest single, Raven.

As a student of the genre, Pierro used his newest offering to showcase his love for the early Big Room sounds, an era that helped further push the dance music genre into the mainstream just a few years later. He discusses the thought process and inspiration for Raven below, and the energy and excitement of creating such a track clearly shine through:

I really wanted to create something that brings me back to the time when I was still a teenager and went to Sensation White in several countries in Europe when Sebastian Ingrosso and Laidback Luke were playing. That was the starting point of my own music career and this kind of sound for me really represents the 2007-2010 era of dance music. Big Room before it became the big room that we know of today. I sampled a sound from Drake’s single ”Massive” that I thought would really fit well into my production and at the same time bring something new and fresh.

While the nearly seven-minute length of the single may seem overwhelming, Pierro has perfectly orchestrated this track to bring listeners on a sonic journey and constantly engage their senses throughout. This should satisfy the purists who miss the productions of the late 2000s Big Room era, while still energizing modern fans as it delivers a well-crafted piece of music.

Check out Raven from Pierro now!

Image Credit: Pierro / Provided by Artist