QUIX teams up with SOFI for dark house track ‘Drop ‘Em’: LISTEN

By Nicole Pepe

QUIX has teamed up with GRAMMY nominee SOFI a brand new spoken-word dark house single entitled ‘Drop ‘Em’, out now via Dim Mak.

Hailing all the way from New Zealand, QUIX (real name Jonathan Schnell) initially traveled to North America in 2017 for 10 shows and ended up performing at an astonishing 42 stops. Since then, he’s just been tearing up the trap scene. continuously shaking the ground with his unique sound design. With tracks such as ‘Dance Rising’ and ‘Mint’, QUIX has quickly proven to be an unstoppable force.

SOFI, famously known as the vocals on deadmau5‘s iconic ‘Sofi Needs A Ladder’, and ‘One Trick Pony’, turns ‘Drop ‘Em’ on its head with her powerful and “told you so” demeanor on the track. ‘Drop ‘Em’ is served with sass and QUIX’s production prowess is evident in his seamless blend of hard-hitting basslines and danceable melodies.

“To be making a song with SOFI is a lifelong dream coming true”, says Schnell. “The aggressive powerful rap style vocal was so inspiring and to be here making a song with her now is a big full circle moment.” SOFI added, ‘DROP ‘EM‘ is kinda my love letter to electronic music and its scene. The sense of defiance and, at the same time, full submission. Lyrically I like to play with double meanings, blurring the lines between being literal and metaphorical and leaving things up for interpretation.”

Listen to the awe-inspiring track here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR