Rihanna to perform at 2023 Oscars

By Chris Vuoncino 232

The past few years have seen pop superstar Rihanna take a step away from the musical spotlight as she grew her own brands and businesses while starting a family with rapper A$AP Rocky. After a massive return to the stage with her electrifying Super Bowl Halftime performance, the Umbrella singer has been announced to hit another infamous performance platform.

While the 13-minute collection of hits served more as a massive baby announcement for Rihanna and her partner, it was also a reminder of her deep catalog of hits and the immense power she elicits every time she is in front of an audience. While fans waiting for her to announce her first tour in half a decade, the Barbados singer will be performing at the upcoming Oscars Ceremony on March 12th in Hollywood, CA. The significance of the performance is enhanced by the fact that she has also been nominated for her first Oscar nomination, thanks to her single, Lift Me Up from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Oscar nomination is for the category of Best Original Song and represents just one of the two tracks that she contributed to the soundtrack of the film. As of this writing, Rihanna is the only performer to be announced for the upcoming award ceremony, but more should be revealed in the coming weeks for the event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. As evidenced by her Super Bowl Halftime, the singer hasn’t lost any of her stamina or appeal as millions of fans tuned into her performance in the middle of the contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

With this next performance just a few weeks away, fans around the world won’t have to wait long to see Rihanna on stage again.

Image Credit: NRK P3 via Flickr | License: Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)