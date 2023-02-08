Skrillex teases yet another new single, this time with Anthony Green

By Nicole Pepe 262

Skrillex has taken to social media to tease yet another new single, this time featuring Anthony Green, the singer of Saosin & Circa Survive, and Prentiss.

It pretty much goes without saying that Skrillex has been proving week after week that he’s not slowing up with new releases. As we hawk to his social media, the teasers seem endless, as we, the fans sit back and watch the master at work. His arsenal of unreleased tracks has now grown to something so much bigger, with an album (or two) on the way, fans seem to believe that he’s releasing track after track from both respective albums. His releases to date include the heavily anticipated ‘Rumble’ featuring Four Tet and Fred Again… & Flowdan, ‘Xena‘ featuring Nai Barghouti, ‘Leave Me Like This’ featuring Bobby Raps, ‘Real Spring’ featuring Bladee, and ‘Way Back‘ featuring Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress, with this week’s long-awaited release potentially being ‘Baby Again’ with Four Tet and Fred Again…

However, Skrillex has planted the seed for yet another collaborative smash in the making with Anthony Green, the lead singer of the bands Soasin & Circa, The Sounds Of Animals Fighting, and L.S. Dunes, not to mention, Green also maintains a solo career. The song will also feature Prentiss, a 16-year-old producer who is fairly new to the scene, boasting nearly a quarter of a million streams.

We’re so excited to hear what Skrillex has in store for us next!

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group