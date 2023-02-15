Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred again.. announce huge show at Madison Square Garden this Saturday

By Ellie Mullins 601

The trio of Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again.., who recently completed three dates together in London at the start of this year, have taken their B2B2B sets across the pond to New York City. Just now, they’ve announced their biggest venue yet: the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Last month, Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again.. took to the UK capital to play three shows in a row together, only announcing the shows on the day of (watch back on the full set from the Brixton show here), and now they’ve landed in New York City this week to do the same. Following an instant sellout show last night at the 500 person capacity venue Good Room in Brooklyn, they’ve now announced a monumental show at one of the city’s most iconic venues, Madison Square Garden.

With Skrillex last playing at the venue as part of Jack Ü in 2015, it will be a welcome return for the producer, who’s now joined by Four Tet and Fred again.. for another unmissable B3B set. Although surprising with a last minute announcement for such a big venue, they’ve had no issue with shifting tickets for their shows before – be it solo or together – and this one will be no exception to that. Explaining the crazy backstory, Fred again.. posted the below story to his Instagram page just before tickets went live.

Tickets are now live via Ticketmaster, and you can purchase them here.

Featured image credit: antho_lrpn