Skrillex announces release date for new album ‘Quest For Fire’ with new basement set: Watch

By Ellie Mullins

The wait that Skrillex fans have been enduring for years now is almost finally over, with him officially announcing the release date of ‘Quest For Fire‘ with a new basement set, available to watch on YouTube now.

When Skrillex finally put rumours to rest and confirmed that after 8 years, his second studio album following 2014’s ‘Recess‘ will finally be out some time this year, the music industry understandably went into overdrive. After a steady stream of singles including ‘Rumble,’ ‘Real Spring,’ ‘Leave Me Like This‘ and many others, today he unveils that we’ll be getting the album on February 17. If this huge announcement somehow wasn’t enough, he’s also celebrated this with a new basement set uploaded to his channel.

Serving as an album mini mix, Skrillex takes us on a journey through the ‘Quest For Fire’ tracklist, featuring some familiar favourites (including 2022’s ‘Supersonic‘) and new IDs that have been floating around during one of his many sets this year already. Of course, new music from Skrillex is already an incredible gift, but the collaborations featured on the album are the cherry on top. The likes of Porter Robinson, Pete Wentz and Missy Elliott are just a few names on the unreleased tracks, and top of names like Fred again.., Noisia and Four Tet, it only further proves the power of ‘Quest For Fire.’

With not long of a wait until the album, you can officially pre-order/pre-save it here. Until February 17, enjoy the basement set on repeat above.

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group