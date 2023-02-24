Steve Angello announces Stockholm show to celebrate SIZE Records’ 20th Anniversary

Steve Angello celebrates SIZE Records‘ 20th anniversary with a unique event at Stockholms Evenew Arena.

Steve Angello is one of the most prominent artists in electronic history, being one-third of the powerhouse trio Swedish House Mafia as well as having a successful solo career. Fans were sent into a frenzy this week when the producer and DJ announced a unique Stockholm, Sweden show to celebrate his label SIZE Records 20th anniversary.

This year is a celebration and we have to start at home. SIZE XX in Stockholm on May 26. Tickets on sale Friday at 12.00 CEST. pic.twitter.com/K3gBNFkuYT — Steve Angello (@SteveAngello) February 22, 2023

Promoted as SIZE XX, the celebration will be taking place on the 26th of May at the incredible Evenew Arena, with the night expected to host a whole set of musical talent as well as an exclusive set from label head Steve Angello himself. Although the full line-up is yet to be announced excited music fans can expect sounds from the label’s humongous roster of artists the likes of Still Young, CYA and Corey James to name a few. SIZE Records continue to be an innovating factor within the industry, gaining talented individuals from all corners of the globe and putting their musical efforts into the centre-stage spotlight, at a forefront of the progressive house genre.

Tickets for this exciting event are on sale now with two different options and price points, being SEK 395.00 for general admission or SEK 895.00 for VIP tickets for those wanting to make this a night to remember, you can find tickets via the link here. Don’t forget to let us know if you plan on attending!

