House legends Ten City show you that ‘Love Is Love’ on their latest album: Listen

By Samantha Reis 317

Byron Stingily and Marshall Jefferson declare themselves to house and disco in a soulful album.

Love is one of the most explored themes in the music world, with no exceptions for dance music. In an increasingly outward-looking world where everyone has something to say about everyone else, it couldn’t be more relevant to address self-love and self-affirmation and that’s what Ten City do on their latest album. ‘Love Is Love‘ is an ode to positivity, a ten-page love letter, already available on the usual platforms via Helix Records.

Since the 80’s the name Ten City has been making waves in the house music circuit, showing, release after release that disco is alive in each track full of soul and celebration. Many are the productions of this formation that marked the dance culture like ‘Right Back To You‘ and ‘That’s the Way Love Is‘. Despite the twists and turns life can take and their mid-’90s disbandment, the duo formed by accomplished singer Byron Stingily and dance music pioneer Marshall Jefferson returned in full swing in 2021 with the album ‘Judgment’. Now, with the same energy, Ten City have released this magnificent ‘Love Is Love’. The album includes a nostalgic clubbing vibe and ‘I Love Me‘, a euphoric collaboration with UK producers Wh0. ‘Love Is Love‘ is a rich compilation of tracks in which each seems to embody a different mood, but all are truly affirmative. The journey starts soft with the title track but builds to a crescendo. ‘Losing My Mind‘ loses some of the bubbling energy of its predecessors and invites a more introspective journey into one’s own mind, but full of soul. What was house without sensuality? ‘Casual‘ is a delicious specimen of sexy dance music, adorned with sparkling layers. The album ends with a generous dose of salero with the rhythmic and spicy ‘Woman Of The Sun‘. It’s a sonic journey into the enchanted realm of disco worth embarking on:



Image Credit: Ten City Press / Courtesy of Neighbourhood PR