New website launches with live and rare unreleased music from The Prodigy

By Chris Vuoncino 240

Although they broke out as international superstars with the release of their 1997 debut album, The Fat Of The Land, The Prodigy continues to impact and inspire fans and producers around the world with their iconic brand of big beat and electronic punk. While the group has slowly been returning to the stage since the tragic passing of singer Keith Flint, a dedicated group of individuals has been collecting the group’s live, rare, and unreleased music to provide to the fans.

While The Prodigy played a handful of shows in 2022, the group is gearing up for a short tour run and several festival dates in the new year and it has music lovers around the world excited to see the incredible energy of the group on stage. In the meantime, a new website has been published that documents the group’s career while presenting a massive collection of audio and information for consumption. The new website, The Prodigy: All Souvenirs Are Here! site is an encyclopedia of sorts that offers a deep dive into the electronic group from England.

The founders and curators of the site describe their process for putting together the content, as well as collecting it, in the following statement below:

“All Souvenirs is the unique project of five professionals working in different directions, yet closely tied with the music industry in one way or another. We pooled our resources to create a new website with different rare information as it was trendy in the early 2000s. On our website, exclusive and the most credible information about the great band which has become common interest in recent years is collected bit by bit.”

To call the new website comprehensive would be an understatement, as it is clear the founder did their due diligence in not only collecting and identifying the content but also creating an incredibly easy-to-use platform for fans to search through. Be sure to head over to The Prodigy: All Souvenirs Are Here! website and enjoy the incredible magic of The Prodigy.

Image Credit: Silver Blu3 via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)