Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter releases first track from upcoming solo album

By Ryan Ford 164

Former Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter has released the first track from his upcoming solo album ‘Mythologies’, called ‘L’Accouchement’.

Thomas Bangalter is heading in new directions since his departure from Daft Punk in early 2021, having just released the first track, ‘L’Accouchement’, from his upcoming ballet score, ‘Mythologies’.

The piece comes from the Angelin Preljocaj ballet, which was performed in France back in the summer months of 2022. It is the first time the full composition has been available to listen to and has built anticipation ahead of the release of the rest of the score in a matter of a month’s time. Speaking of which, ‘Mythologies’ will be arriving in its full, 23-track, 90-minute glory on 7 April.

It sees Bangalter stray away from the use of any electronic instruments or hardware, and has been crafted with the assistance of the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, drawing upon Baroque influences throughout. It’s not the first time the Frenchman has tackled an entire score, having previously worked on the soundtrack for ‘Irréversible’ almost 20 years ago. That’s also not to ignore his work alongside his old partner Guy-Manuel for ‘Tron: Legacy’ more recently.

Be sure to listen to ‘L’Accouchment’ for yourselves below;

Image Credit: Olena Tatarintseva / Shutterstock.com