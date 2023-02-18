Tiësto adds his own spin to viral The White Lotus theme track ‘Renaissance’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 203

Continuing 2023 in style, Tiësto has just unveiled his very own version of the viral theme track featured in the HBO series, The White Lotus. A certified hit worldwide, ‘Renaissance‘ has caused quite the frenzy, with the legendary DJ/producer now providing us with the official remix. “I was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets,” Tiësto says

Adding his own unique touch to the most viral theme track, Tiësto has just blessed us all with a remix for the ages, in the form of ‘Renaissance (The White Lotus) [Tiësto Remix].’ Taking this already certified hit courtesy of Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer that one level further, the legendary DJ/producer ensures nothing less than the most uplifting of vibes, with this latest rendition more than set on being featured in venues worldwide.

Following the success of HBO’s Emmy-winning series, The White Lotus, ‘Renaissance’ has become a staple feature of the production itself, with the original track gaining vast traction from the offset. Produced as part of the second season of The White Lotus, Tiësto could not miss out on the opportunity of creating his own breathtaking version, as this viral hit will continue to rise on the charts on the daily. A remix that we cannot get enough off, it comes to no surprise that the man of the moment himself was nothing short of praise for both the show, and of course the theme track, as he further stated;

“As a huge fan of The White Lotus I couldn’t be more excited to be releasing the official remix. I was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets… every time I play it, the crowd goes crazy! I’m thrilled HBO wanted to partner and make it official.”

Out now, ‘Renaissance (The White Lotus) [Tiësto Remix]’ will have anyone hooked from start to finish, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Showcasing his genius mind once again, Tiësto never fails to amaze with each of his endeavours, whilst this latest remix, acts as a clear indicator towards the prosperous 2023 that lays ahead for one of the dance scene’s most prominent of acts. With this in mind, be sure to check out the official remix in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Christopher DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records