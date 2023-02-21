Tim Hox & Roc Dubloc join forces for ‘Lux (turn off the lights)’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

One of the most exciting aspects of the modern music industry is the lack of borders when it comes to artists connecting and collaborating thanks to the accessibility to home studio equipment and modern-day file sharing. This open forum of ideas and production work helped bring together Dutch producer Tim Hox with the Israeli artist Roc Dubloc for the exciting single, Lux (turn off the lights).

Released via Hardwell’s imprint, Revealed Records, a common home for fellow countrymen Tim Hox, the track allows Roc Dubloc to continue to spread his musical wings as he showcases why his skills deserve more international attention. For this newest single, Lux (turn off the lights), both Hox and Dubloc have created a dynamic house single around the infectious female vocal sample repeating the refrain of, “turn off the lights.” The R&B-influenced vocal has perfectly meshed with an array of bright synths and a pumping rhythm section. In so many ways, it is clear why the two artists brought this single to Revealed, as it is a track that would not be out of place in a Hardwell set, with its club-ready energy, as well as an evolving arrangement that will surely get any crowd moving.

By the time the final drop hits at the 2:15 mark of the track, the full force of the production overcomes the listener, a worthy culmination of the high-energy single, and a major payoff for the dance floor anthem. As a Revealed Records mainstay, Tim Hox just continues to build his resume as a worthy protege of the Dutch icon Hardwell, and this will certainly continue to put his work in the much-deserved spotlight of playlists and performances around the world. As for Roc Dubloc, who is coming off his excellent 2022 collaboration with Idle Days, One In A Million, on Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings, the sky is the limit as he further establishes himself across borders, labels, and collaborators, putting his talents on full display for the world to hear.

Check out Lux (turn off the light) now!

Image Credits: Roc Dubloc (Press) / Tim Hox (Press)