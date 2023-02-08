Tomorrowland share ‘Adscendo: A Digital Introduction’ sets on YouTube and Apple Music

By Ouranios Savva 239

Elevating their digital events to even further heights, Tomorrowland took the opportunity of unveiling their official lineup during ‘Adscendo: A Digital Introduction.’ A digital event that featured some of the biggest names within the scene, each of their sets have now been shared on Youtube and Apple Music.

Merging the digital world in the most immersive of fashions, Tomorrowland have just shared all the sets from their ‘Adscendo: A Digital Introduction‘ event on both their YouTube channel, as well as on Apple Music. Providing the world with a first glimpse into the brand new theme that will feature during the already sold out event that will take place this upcoming summer, fans alike had the opportunity of witnessing each of the stages in digital form, as well as getting a first look into the lineup that will be gracing the holy grounds during Tomorrowland 2023. A lineup reveal that will be talked about for years to come, ‘Adscendo: A Digital Introduction’ further indicates the evolution of musical festivals in a digital concept, with Tomorrowland creating yet another digital experience that perfectly captures their vision and core values.

Featuring 14 performances, the likes of Afrojack, Amber Broos, Amelie Lens, Ape Rave Club, Armin van Buuren, Dom Dolla, James Hype, Kölsch, Like Mike, Mandy, R3HAB, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tale Of Us and W&W, put on the most impressive of digital shows, with each of their sets offering a unique outlook on the already breathtaking surroundings that resulted in a an event like no other. Having achieved similar digital success in the past, the two editions of Tomorrowland – Around The World and the digital New Year’s Eve celebration, Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, truly showcase the pioneering minds behind the festival organisers, and although nothing can ever compare to the real life event, such initiatives can further help in the advocation of the electronic dance industry, and on the fact, that no matter the time or circumstance, electronic music helps unite people not only worldwide, but all through different spectrums and forums.

A truly unique concept, ‘Adscendo: A Digital Introduction’ acts as yet another milestone in the rich history of Tomorrowland, and with the real life festival edging ever closer, fans alike had the opportunity of witnessing history right before their eyes. A digital concert that left us all in awe, each of the 14 sets are now available to be witnessed and enjoyed in all their glory, so be sure to check them all out below. For further information on the selected sets by each of the featured artists, a look into the official lineup for Tomorrowland 2023, and any general enquiries, you can visit the official Tomorrowland: Ascendo website here. Will you be joining the madness this upcoming summer? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland