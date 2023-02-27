Top 10 Things to Do in Vegas During Electric Daisy Carnival Week

By Yotam Dov 182

Electronic Daisy Carnival returns to Las Vegas this spring from May 19 to May 21. While there’s no shortage of dreamy experiences within the festival, partygoers should explore the city while they’re at it! Vegas is an endless source of ethereal entertainment whether you want to browse records, immerse yourself in art, fly through the sky, or relax by the pool—Sin City has you covered. Here are ten ways to feel the magic during EDC.

Wild Muse

This store is a feast for the imagination, and you’ll leave looking fabulous. Wild Muse carries unique, handcrafted, sustainable clothing and accessories.

Tailored toward festivalgoers, this shop offers apparel from local Las Vegas makers and global artisans. Is a floor-length sequined coat in the stars for you? How about an LED-illuminated cape? Wild Muse is the costume box you always wanted. It’s time to play dress up!

Fremont Street Zipline

Aptly named SlotZilla, this zipline takes you on a wild ride down Fremont Street, all while you’re between 77 and 114 feet in the air. There are a few different options for thrill seekers depending on how high or how far you want to fly. Take in the sights of one of Vegas’ most iconic streets from a new perspective when you soar super-hero style on the Fremont Street Zipline. The adrenaline rush is well worth it.

The Golden Nugget

You have to gamble, at least a little—especially at an old-school casino like the Golden Nugget. Built in 1946, the Golden Nugget is one of Vegas’ original casinos, and for good reason. Step into the very place where Frank Sinatra used to perform for fans of slots and table games. Those lucky enough to stay here who have purchased a premier shuttle pass also enjoy round-trip transportation between EDC and the hotel. If you don’t get your fill, keep the good times rolling from afar by playing on Casino Source.

Illuminarium

Take a trip through outer space at Illuminariam. This immersive experience transports you and your friends through the depths of the cosmos using light, projection, movement, audio, and interaction. It’s a cinematic journey that’s guaranteed to delight the senses. The nighttime show even includes a complimentary cocktail. Experience the heavens drink in hand!

Makers & Finders

Coffee is key, so make sure to hit up one of Vegas’ best cafes with a pit stop at Makers & Finders. Founded by Columbian immigrants Omar and Martha Molina, Makers & Finders serves specialty brews and Latin comfort food in the Arts District. Enjoy sleek mid-century décor while you eat an arepa or an empanada and fuel up for the EDC fun to come.

Akhob by James Turrell

Secret light show, anyone? This art installation by revered artist James Turrell is tucked away atop a Louis Vuitton store—and it’s completely free to visit. Take a breather from the bass when you immerse yourself in 24 minutes of silent undulating light. Vibrant hues morph into one another in an almost imperceptible fashion, leaving you with a sense of soothing wonder. Your senses will thank you!

Superfrico

Self-identified as the ultimate be-all, end-all, taste-all house party where the world’s most kickass creatives cut loose, Superfrico serves Italian food with a hearty helping of art. Dine in an environment unlike any other where collages, murals, lightbox installations, and more site-specific commissioned works surround you. Pasta, square pizza pies, and cocktails only enhance this so-called “Italian American Psychedelic” experience.

11th Street Records

Browse the best vinyl has to offer at 11th Street Records. With a vast and reasonably priced selection, this record store calls to music lovers far and wide. They have it all, from rare finds to $1 goodies. This is the kind of spot that keeps the music scene alive. A must-visit for any burgeoning or experienced DJ—it’s high time you add to your discography.

Omega Mart

Optical illusions and hidden passages abound at Omega Mart, an art installation masquerading as an otherworldly convenience store. This interactive gallery invites visitors to play, explore, and experience immersive art first-hand. Complete with slides, a deli case that transports you to another dimension, and a plethora of odd products, Omega Mart will make you question your motives behind shopping and consumerism.

EDC Week Events

Get to Vegas early or stay a few days post-festi for EDC Week. Venues across the strip put on events featuring DJs, pool parties, and night (and day) clubs from May 17 to May 23. Kaskade, Steve Aoki, and David Guetta are a few of the performers slated to show up. Get hyped—or wind down—at one of these extra parties.

Image Credit: Mark Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events