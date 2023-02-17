TripL, NORII, and YOSEEK unleash massive new single ‘Need You’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 86

Sometimes it can be overwhelming trying to collaborate with three separate artists while meshing together individual sounds, styles, and preferences, and yet other times, it is exactly what a track needs. For TripL, NORII, and YOSEEK, their coming together feels almost inevitable after hearing the results of their powerful new single, Need You.

Out now via Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, Need You is a blast of sonic force, an unrelenting burst of energy that is built for club and festival stages around the world. For the three artists, the track is a great chance to showcase their individual talents while coming together for a larger purpose, which perfectly summarizes the ideal energy of collaboration that dance music invokes. TripL discussed the immediate excitement they felt after initially meeting NORII and YOSEEK at ADE:

We are super proud to present you with “Need You”, is a groovy house track that features a catchy vocal hook, smooth chords, and a driving beat that will keep the dancefloor moving. The track was born after ping ponging ideas back and forth following meeting Norii & Yoseek for the first time during Amsterdam Dance Event. The track is a fresh departure from our previous releases, showcasing our growth as an artist and our willingness to explore new horizons. The combination of cultural influences and musical styles resulted in a unique sound that we are excited to share with the world.

Peaking at #1 at Top newcomer tracks on 1001tracklists alongside massive early support from the likes of Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, Showtek, and many more, it is clear that Need You is a dance floor-ready anthem. The deep male voice permeates the track, telling listeners, “It’s just the beat, now move your body, cause everybody’s, gonna need somebody,” before the full force of the track kicks in and a higher pitched refrain sings, “Now that I need you.” It is powerful and beautiful, and a perfectly constructed dance single.



Image Credit: Leor Casson