Ultra Miami unveils daily stage programming ahead of next month’s edition

By Ellie Mullins 207

With just a month to go, Ultra Miami have put the finishing touches on their lineup and have also just now unveiled the daily programming by stages.

Following the phase 3 announcement to the lineup, Ultra Miami have now dropped the next biggest things ticketholders have been waiting for in the form of the daily programming for each stage. With familiar favourites and some surprises too, there’s plenty in store for fans of all genres across the board.

One of the biggest surprises was announced just the other day, as Charlotte de Witte has been confirmed to be bringing techno the mainstage with her debut on the stage. With this closely following her Tomorrowland mainstage debut, it’s not only a huge moment for her but also for the dynamics of Ultra, as techno expands its roots across the site. She’ll be taking to the mainstage on Friday 24 March alongside the likes of Martin Garrix, Zedd, Afrojack and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra Music Festival (@ultra)

Other surprises to look forward to include Eric Prydz not only bringing his HOLO concept to the Megastructure on Friday 24 March but also closing that stage out for the day. Of course, it also wouldn’t be friday at Ultra without Armin van Buuren bringing ASOT to the Worldwide Stage, and this time he’s bringing a rare B2B set with Ferry Corsten to the masses, something not to be missed. Ultra’s underground concept RESISTANCE will also be offering different stage takeovers each day over at The Cove, with Nicole Moudaber taking over with her label IN THE MOOD for the first time ever, and Joris Voorn Presents Spectrum also celebrating an inaugural takeover on Saturday 25 March.

Speaking of stage takeovers, they’re in abundance this year with just a few examples including Afrojack‘s JACKED Radio on the UMF Radio Stage, Hardwell‘s Revealed Records taking over the same stage the day earlier on Friday, with Coone and Dirty Workz taking the reins on Sunday March 26.

Add all this to a Swedish House Mafia mainstage closing set on the Sunday, a HI-LO B2B Testpilot set at the Megastructure on Saturday and countless more to discover, this edition will prove to be more than unforgettable. To buy one of the last remaining tickets (VIP already being sold out), visit the website here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra Music Festival (@ultra)

Image credit: Rukes.com