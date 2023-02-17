Designer teases “the craziest Megastructure design created” for Ultra Music

By Chris Vuoncino 142

With a little over a month until the dance world turns its attention to Bayfront Park in Miami for Ultra Music Festival 2023, fans are getting their travel in order, reviewing the line-up, and anxiously awaiting any insight into what the schedule or stages may have to offer. Thanks to one designer from the creative team, it seems that the Megastructure will be overly impressive, even for its already lofty standards.

With just a screenshot captured from the socials of designer Richard Milstein, the creative revealed that “Next month you will see the craziest megastructure design created.” The post went on to list “Mainstage, Megastructure, Cove, Worldwide, M2 Nightclub, Abu Dhabi, South Africa, Australia, Taiwan, Brazil, Peru, and more this summer… ” indicating that the new design plans will be incorporated in many global events. While stage design and production are essential elements and defining characteristics of dance festivals, the artists and music are still what brings the crowd in and Milstein alluded to one of the event’s most anticipated sets.

Included in his social media post was a screenshot of Eric Prydz‘s legendary HOLO shows, an iconic experience that he is bringing with him for a rare North American viewing when Ultra takes place. While there are no visuals leaked from the upcoming design yet, the idea of a HOLO show taking over the Megastructure will surely be a must-see set from this year’s festivities in Miami. For those hoping to take in the action in person, tickets are still available at the Ultra website to avoid any feelings of anxiety over missing any of the action in Bayfront Park.

With a massive line-up across the events 3 days, as well as a ton of exclusive performances and b2b sets, Ultra surely continues to deliver as one of the premier music festivals on the planet.

Image Credit: Rukes.com