Vini Vici join forces with Prezioso for feel-good single ‘Drink & Shout’ feat. Shibui: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 140

Blessing us all with yet another feel-good single, Vini Vici have joined forces with Prezioso, for the release of ‘Drink & Shout.’ Taking the collaboration that one level further, singer/songwriter Shibui delivers the most stunning of vocals, perfectly contributing to this certified hit.

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Vini Vici have joined forces with Italian DJ/producer Prezioso, for the release of ‘Drink & Shout.’ A highly energetic and feel-good single, each artist has implemented their signature sound(s) to the utmost of perfection, whilst the addition of singer/songwriter Shibui on vocals, help elevate the track to a different dimension.

Releasing one fire track after the other, the Israeli duo consisting of Matan Kadosh and Aviram Saharai are no shy to collaborations, having blessed fans alike with vast array of joined projects over the years. Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, Vini Vici are the true embodiment of hard work and dedication, with this latest venture, acting as yet another milestone in their illustrious career. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Prezioso has been on the forefront of dance music since the 90s, with his eclectic style of play making waves on a worldwide scale. Amassing millions of streams, as well as gaining the support of some of the biggest names within our community, this latest collaboration is most definitely one made in heaven, and ‘Drink & Shout’ is destined for nothing less than global success.

Out now under We Next / Sony Music, ‘Drink & Shout’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats, and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. The perfect combination of silky synths, bouncy beats and a topline that recalls the old folk sing-along style, Shibui ensures nothing less than the most breathtaking of vocals, as her list of collaborations with high profile artists in our scene, continues to expand on the daily. A certified hit on our books, be sure to check out ‘Drink & Shout’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Vini Vici, Prezioso, Shibui / Provided By: Press