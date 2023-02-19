XiJaro & Pitch unveil progressive trance gem ‘Chasing Dreams’: Listen

XiJaro & Pitch have dropped their highly awaited uplifting trance anthem ‘Chasing Dreams’

The highly commended Dutch / Belgian team of XiJaro (Xander van Dommelen) and Pitch (Anthony Reyers) is on the roll with the release of the mind-wobbling progressive trance anthem ‘Chasing Dreams’ which is set to be followed by an LP with the same name later in 2023. If that wasn’t enough, the pair is all set for their Jaarbeurs debut on March 4, making it one hell of a start to the year.

Talking about Chasing Dreams, the track’s opening immediately sets the tone for an anthem-like feel, utilizing strong percussion, flowing melodies, and frequent pitch-bends. As the song progresses, the focus shifts to a building orchestral section that continues to intensify. This uplifting track is sure to please listeners and is available for purchase and streaming through various outlets

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out Chasing Dreams below and follow the artists on their socials so that you don’t miss out on the upcoming mix compilation of the single:

Image Credit: XiJaro & Pitch (Press)