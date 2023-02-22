Zedd sells Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping $18.4 million

By Ouranios Savva 392

Listing his Beverly Hills mansion for sale back in 2021, Zedd has now officially sold his breathtaking property for a whopping $18.4 million. Featured on Architectural Digest, the mansion never failed to impress, with the iconic DJ/producer offering a glimpse into his world at that particular moment in time.

Moving on with his life, in the most literal of manners, Zedd has just sold his Beverly Hills mansion, for a whopping $18.4 million. Having put his mansion up for sale back in July of 2021, the Grammy-winning artist has landed on the perfect bidder, with his ‘home’ now purchased by no other than Emmy Award-winning creator of black-ish, Kenya Barris. Investing in the property back in 2018 for $16 million, Zedd is now no longer the owner of this lavish and quite frankly, out of this world household, and despite boosting an asking price of $26.5 million when first listing the mansion on the market, the valiant effort of everyone involved, has still led to the iconic DJ/producer gaining a profit on the re-sale of his home.

Resting on a 3.2-acre hillside up above the mountains in Beverly Hills, this luxurious property boosts a number of amenities, as each one is more mind-blowing than the other. From the inclusion of five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and of course an over 11,000 square-feet of open space, this mansion is most definitely worth each and every penny. Offering an in-depth tour of the mansion during an episode of Architectural Digest, Zedd caused quite the frenzy with not only the design of the mansion, but also with his own style and various additions that he had made in order to provide the property with an identity of its own. Growing in popularity on the market in recent times, amenities such as an indoor and outdoor gym, a billiard room, and a custom-designed movie theater made for even better viewing, whilst the unique selling point of the breathtaking views surrounding the area, have now led to Zedd selling his mansion.

Truly spectacular in every sense of the word, Zedd most definitely infused his own unique style and presence onto the property itself, making it one of the most in-demand properties on the planet. A deal that works perfectly for all parties involved, we would like to wish them all nothing but the best in their future endeavors, and in the meantime, be sure to check out the full-tour of the mansion here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts and opinions in the comments section, as Zedd stacks up an astonishing $18.4 million through the sale of his Beverly Hills mansion.

Image Credit: Emily Berl