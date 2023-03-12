12 people were hospitalised and 7 arrested on day 1 of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami

By Samantha Reis 1.24k

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the first responders evaluated 24 people and 12 were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

Last Friday, the streets of Bayfront Park flooded with music lovers ready to experience the 23rd edition of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. This year, a mammoth edition was expected, with an estimated 165,000 people at Ultra Miami per day. That’s a lot of people, a lot of excitement and of course, not everyone can keep the good festival spirit. On the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, authorities reported a dozen hospitalizations and arrests. According to what Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told the media, first responders evaluated 24 people on the scene and transported 12 to the hospital. Those hospitalised had no major injuries. That same night, according to Miami police, at least seven people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, possession of fraudulent credit cards and disorderly intoxication.

Safety is one of the priorities of the festival’s organisation and also of the local authorities. In addition to around 100 firefighters patrolling the venue on foot every day, the Miami police have several police officers in uniform and plain clothes, who will patrol the crowds in order to detect misbehaviour. Recall that last weekend two people were shot dead, leading to special attention from authorities in the area and the imposition of a curfew on liquor stores from Thursday to Sunday.

The authorities considered that last year’s festival was one of the safest ever, with only minor incidents and this year it seems to be no different. Aside from these reports from Local 10 News and other local media outlets regarding the first day of the festival, no other noteworthy incidents have been reported. Ultra Music Festival in Miami will wrap up its 23rd edition today, Sunday. Don’t miss out on Day 3 of Ultra Miami and check out the set times here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com