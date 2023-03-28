Afrojack throws down a stellar set during day one of Ultra 2023: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 257

From start to finish, Afrojack threw down a heavy-hitting set during day one of Ultra 2023 to absolutely rock the crowd in the most epic way possible.

As one of the most innovative and sought-after artists, GRAMMY Award-winning producer and electronic dance music icon Afrojack continues to shatter boundaries that push music in bold new directions and he absolutely proved this as he took full control of the Ultra 2023 mainstage during the first day. As Afrojack played heater after heater from the beginning to the end, the Dutch-born musician has lent his production skills to tracks that bend genres and laid the foundation for major hits for artists such as Beyoncé and Pitbull and what a way to showcase his ever-evolving sound than playing Ultra this year.

Miami was off the charts over the weekend and let us tell you Afrojack invited attendees on a bass-fueled journey that took unexpected twists along the way. From rising off tunes such as “Housestar” with Knock2 and his collaboration with R3HAB on “Shockwave,” the crowd was absolutely going off and it was definitely a set to remember for a lifetime. At Ultra, we already know a bunch of unreleased music will be played but how about Afrojacks highly anticipated collaboration with Quintino and Hardwell, yes you read that right. From trap signatures to bass-house waves, Afrojack was killing the set in the best way possible from the start. An absolute favorite for many during the weekend, Afrojack continues to travel the world performing at festivals while producing new music with his label Wall Recordings and we are all here for it.

Check out the set from Ultra 2023 below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com