Afrojack bringing heat to the Ultra Miami Mainstage [Live]

By Feron 46

March 24, 2023, will be the day when artists such as Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Gryffin, Endless Summer, and Frank Walker will share the Mainstage of Ultra Miami. It’s finally that time of the year again when all of these big artists showcase new music, new visuals, and a completely new show. The final preparations are being made right now, for the kickoff of this year’s event. We can’t wait to have a look at all of the performances happening tonight.

WALL Recordings owner, Afrojack, will be entering the holy grounds of Miami again this year for his Mainstage performance. During his 2022 show, we got to experience an energetic set packed with IDs, mashups, and edits of his records. His performance tonight, at 8:25 PM, will obviously be stacked with a new load of hard-hitting records. The dutchman will be taking over the stage after Gryffin, right before ZEDD.

Can’t make it to Ultra this year? Don’t worry because the Mainstage performances will be broadcasted live on the Ultra Miami YouTube channel. Don’t miss out on Afrojack his set and all of the other performances that are happening this weekend. Watch Afrojack live at Ultra Miami here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com