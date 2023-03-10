Anyma & Cassian drop their highly anticipated remix of Jimi Jules’ ‘My City’s On Fire’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 247

Anyma and Cassian collide to deliver a stirring remix of Jimi Jules‘ hit single.

It’s finally here. After a long wait and crowds of fans drooling every time an artist played this tune, finally, Anyma and Cassian’s highly anticipated remix of Jimi Jules’ greatest hit has been released. This sublime rendition of ‘My City’s On Fire‘ is available on the usual platforms, via RÜFÜS DU SOL’s imprint Rose Avenue Records.

The original version of ‘My City’s On Fire’ was released by Jimi Jules in 2021 and is part of his studio album ‘+‘ released on Dixon‘s Innervisions. Last year some new versions of this incredible dance tune were released by Notre Dame or Tiësto. This track was one of the biggest dance records of 2022 and now it regains momentum with this immersive remix by Anyma and Cassian.

Grammy award-winning Cassian is one of the most powerful players in the realm of melodic techno. Cassian’s relationship to RÜFÜS DU SOL didn’t start on this release on their label but rather, on the four remixes he did for the band, including the infamous ‘On My Knees‘. As a producer he turned heads with his debut LP ‘LAPS‘ in 2022, the year he also released ‘Landa‘, marking his debut on Tale Of Us’ Afterlife. Cassian’s skills don’t end in the studio. A maestro of incredible soundscapes, Cassian has the ability to bewitch and engage fans in continuous and cohesive sets, making his performances highly desired.

No less hypnotic are the performances of Anyma. One-half of the acclaimed melodic techno duo Tale Of Us has been stirring up the waters around the globe with his musical productions symbiotically laced with hyperrealistic visuals that turn his performances into veritable audiovisual shows. Anyma also has a history with Rose Avenue, the imprint on which he released his EP ‘Claire‘.

These are two artists with similar sounds and who navigate the same circuits. It seems only natural that their paths have crossed to produce this pearl. On this partnership, Cassian commented:

“This remix began life almost one year ago on the day that Anyma & I first met. After a quick hello we immediately began to work (…) We quickly created an instrumental track that we both liked but it wasn’t until a few weeks later that we were sent the vocal for ‘My City’s On Fire’. Anyma realized it would fit perfectly with the track we had already made and we put together the remix right away. From the moment I started playing it at shows it quickly became my most requested song and I’m so excited for its release on Rose Avenue”

Anyma and Cassian’s remix of ‘My City’s On Fire’ is an exquisite piece of work that displays not only production skills but also sound engineering. This rendition adds immense depth and texture to the original, making the track a delicate invitation for introspection. Emotions are meticulously manipulated in such a way that euphoria is kept restricted and you can gently dip into some melancholy. The percussion is brilliant and the synths build an incredible narrative. Anyma and Cassian have managed to dress the track in a deep and rich guise, without erasing the charm of Jimi Jules’ original. It’s fascinating and you can listen to it now, here below:

Image Credit: Anyma (Press) and Cassian (Press) / Provided by INFAMOUS PR