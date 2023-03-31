Armin van Buuren drops complete “Feel Again” album to complete trilogy: Listen

By Ryan Ford 115

Completing a masterful trilogy, Armin van Buuren has finally delivered his album ‘Feel Again’ in its entirety.

After satisfying fans with parts one and two of the album already, Armin van Buuren has provided the finishing touches to his accomplished new album, ‘Feel Again’. The 34-track LP delivers a stunning array of tracks for his followers to enjoy, a testament to his many years of production prowess. The final installment of the album is led by the track ‘On & On’, a refreshing collaboration with Punctual, featuring stunning vocals from the talented Alika. It’s not the only collaboration to arrive this week, with the likes of Matoma, Azteck, Wildstylez, Cosmic Gate, and Blasterjaxx also featuring within part three.

Although each of the records on the album sounds different, the themes are the same behind each of them, with the Dutchman detailing his own story, feelings, and inspirations throughout. From reconnecting with friends, family, and fans to finding inner peace through meditation, ‘Feel Again’ means acknowledging harsh truths, finding out what really matters, and letting that power a new step forward.

Speaking about ‘Feel Again’, Armin van Buuren said;

“I’m stoked and proud to finally share the full album.To me, ‘Feel Again’ signifies a new beginning, as being lost without actively realizing it can whittle away at who you are. I’m happy to have found a new balance and a reinvigorated love for music, and I hope the album will remind and encourage listeners to stay connected and true to themselves.”

From ‘No Fun’ and ‘Easy To Love’ to ‘One More Time’, and ‘Roll The Dice’, the album sonically represents the journey of one extraordinary artist. So be sure to check out the eighth studio album, ‘Feel Again’, from Armin van Buuren below.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications