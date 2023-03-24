Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten set to go B2B at Ultra Music 2023 [Live]

By Chris Vuoncino 50

The first day of Ultra Miami 2023 is packed with artists such as Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, and ZEDD. Social Media is overloaded with content referring to the annual event, and we are so excited to talk you through every bit of information about the artists. Following an hour of Ferry Corsten, he will be joined on stage by the Dutch legend Armin van Buuren for 30 minutes of exciting B2B action.

While both Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten have no problem drawing a crowd on their own, they both will be performing solo sets on the Worldwide Stage during Friday’s festivities at Ultra Music, fans will get a special treat when they join forces early in the evening, following an hour of Ferry Corsten’s solo performance, he will be joined by the A State Of Trance boss, Armin van Buuren, for 30 minutes of B2B music. The set will be followed by another trance legend, Gareth Emery before Armin van Buuren closes out the stage by himself at 10 pm. The 30 minutes of shared stage time will certainly be exciting to see what music gets reserved from the two producers’ solo sets for their shared time together. The set will be on livestream from 08:00 PM – 08:25 PM EST.

With the excitement of Ultra Music Festival 2023 finally here, fans around the world will have their eyes on Miami as the biggest names in dance music deliver once-in-a-lifetime performances. Be sure to tune into all the action from the Armin Van Buuren B2B Ferry Corsten live stream from Ultra Miami 2023 right here!

Image Credit: Rukes.com(left) & Ferry Corsten Press / Provided by Armada PR (right)