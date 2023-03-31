Armin van Buuren blows away his fanbase with incredible set at Ultra 2023: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam

Satisfying his global fanbase with a remarkable set during day 2 of Ultra Music Festival 2023, Armin van Buuren rinsed a series of classics and unreleased gems to get the crowd moving from start to finish.

Taking over the main stage at this year’s Ultra Music Festival 2023, Armin van Buuren brought out all the energy to the stage and had his crowd jumping from beginning to end. With an emotional flair intertwined with a series of classics, the legend surprised his fan base with a bunch of unreleased music to rock his fanbase. Making his third appearance of the weekend, it is safe to say he took over Ultra 2023 and we would not have it any other way.

Launching off into full force with unreleased gems to ignite the crowd and tracks such as “Letting Go” and “Roll The Dice,” the amount of energy delivered on the main stage was truly incredible. With the crowd full of smiles and the sun out in full force, Armin dropped the acapella of “Human Touch” as well as his single “Vulnerable” to rinse out on the main stage. Checking in on how the crowd was feeling over his mic, you could immediately tell his fan base was present and he did not disappoint them. Always on the next level in the music industry, keep your eyes and ears on Armin van Buuren as he continues to dominate.

Re-live his day two set below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Bart Heemskerk / Provided by Armada PR