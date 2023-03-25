Armin van Buuren set to perform at Ultra Miami on Mainstage [Live]

By Chris Vuoncino

With an incredible Day 1 in the books, Day 2 of Ultra Music Festival is set to deliver even more surprises and action from Bayfront Park in Miami, FL. The trance legend Armin van Buuren will be heading for the Main Stage for what will be his third appearance of the weekend!

Few names are as synonymous or have the deep resumes that Armin van Buuren boasts. As he enters his third decade in the business, his relationship with Ultra Music dates back to the third edition of the festival where he took the stage back in 2001. Fast forward 22 years later, and he is still one of the can’t-miss acts on any line-up. After spending the first day of Ultra at the Worldwide Stage, where he went B2B with Ferry Corsten before closing out the night solo, he will spend Day 2 on the Main Stage, bringing a fresh performance for the new day. With the impending release of his upcoming triple album, Feel Again, Armin van Buuren will surely have plenty of music, both new and old, to keep the party going when he hits the stage at 6:25 pm.

The Dutch legend never disappoints and will surely have a few exciting surprises for fans on Day 2 of Ultra. Be sure to tune into all the action from Ultra Miami as Armin Van Buuren takes over the Main Stage live stream from Ultra Miami 2023 right here!

Image Credit: Bart Heemskerk / Provided by Armada PR