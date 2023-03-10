Armin van Buuren gets ‘Vulnerable’ on new single with Vanessa Campagna

By Chris Vuoncino 242

Fans of Armin van Buuren never have to go through long spells of waiting for new music or content as the Dutch superstar producer and DJ constantly stays in the spotlight via his A State of Trance mix show and his constant releasing of new music. Coming off his excellent two-disc album, Balance, back in 2019, he seemed to seamlessly slip right back into album mode shortly thereafter as he built anticipation for his upcoming three-disc set, Feel Again.

With two of the three discs already released in full, and the third steadily hitting streaming services, Armin van Buuren delivers his latest anthem, Vulnerable, with singer Vanessa Campagna ahead of the full album release at the end of March. Longtime fans of the Dutch producer will recognize his continued evolution and journey through a variety of genres as he extends well past the boundaries of his early trance works. With the release of Vulnerable, van Buuren offers a sound and production that should delight fans new and old. Built around the incredible vocal performance of Campagna, the track showcases a wide variety of trance sounds and production to deliver a hard-hitting track that feels at home both on the radio and blasting from a festival stage.

The chorus refrain describes the reality of love, the sometimes heartbreaking need to open up while trusting another person to care for and nurture one’s heart and feelings, summarized by the lyric, “I’m not afraid to be vulnerable with you, When you love me like.” It is a massive vocal line, perfect for love and care that comes from trance audiences around the globe, a line that will no doubt sound incredible as thousands of fans sing it back as Armin van Buuren delivers the track from stages around the world. That moment of love and vulnerability quickly gives way to the hard-hitting lead and pounding percussion of the larger-than-life drop that follows that refrain.

With the complete Feel Again album dropping on April 1st, Vulnerable is another exciting track from what will surely be one of the largest and most ambitious albums released in 2023.

Image Credit: SNDR / Provided by Armada PR