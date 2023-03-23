Avicii unreleased footage from Ultra Miami 2013 revealed: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 138

While the legacy and love for the late Tim Bergling, better known around the world as Avicii has been firmly cemented and preserved since his unfortunate passing back in 2018, this year’s Ultra Music Festival will represent 10 years since one of the most iconic and polarizing sets in the history of dance music. While the Swedish producer rose to prominence thanks to his classic singles such as Levels and Fade Into Darkness, he chose to forge a new path forward for his music and sound in 2013 which left the dance community largely conflicted at the time.

Any historian of the scene will be able to regale listeners with the audible boos from the Miami crowd as Avicii invited a full band on stage to unveil his yet-to-be-released single, Wake Me Up, complete with banjos and vocals from singer Aloe Blacc back at Ultra Music 2013. The sharp contrast in styles and addition of a blues/ jug band on stage was certainly a strange sight compared to the house and dubstep anthems blaring from the speakers throughout the weekend. Of course, all would work out for Avicii upon the release of his debut album, Truth, as Wake Me Up would go on to be a global smash and his new style would open the door for more experimentation and introduction of traditional instruments into the world of dance music.

With the 2023 Ultra Music Festival fast approaching, new footage has been unearthed from that iconic Avicii set a decade ago. In the new clip, fans get a look at singer Audra Mae taking the stage to deliver a rousing rendition of the single Addicted To You, introducing an entire audience to what would become a future staple of the producer’s sets. From there, he mixes in the track Dear Boy, which has vocals from MØ, who would find even bigger success in the dance two years later when she would star in the Major Lazer and DJ Snake collaboration, Lean On.

While no amount of footage will replace the loss felt for Avicii, the new clip is a stunning reminder of the incredible force and power of his music and performances.

Image Credit: Rukes.com