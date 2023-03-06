Belocca: the techno buddha [Magazine Exclusive]

By Ellie Mullins 91

“Every Belocca track is a piece of myself and I expect the same from others releasing on my label. When you really put yourself into it and dare to be different, the best work is created.”

Hailed as one of the industry’s best kept secrets whilst simultaneously receiving major support from fellow big leagues, Belocca is one of the most intriguing artists in the techno scene. Formerly a pioneer of the tech-house world, his two decade-long experience has seen him carve a niche sound, setting himself apart from the masses in a majorly unique way. But who is Belocca exactly? This is the question that we’re answering with the man himself.

Hi Belocca, thank you for joining us. In your career so far, you have achieved massive things. Bearing this in mind, what are your current goals and how do they align with where you want your career to go in the future?