Belocca: the techno buddha [Magazine Exclusive]
“Every Belocca track is a piece of myself and I expect the same from others releasing on my label. When you really put yourself into it and dare to be different, the best work is created.”
Hailed as one of the industry’s best kept secrets whilst simultaneously receiving major support from fellow big leagues, Belocca is one of the most intriguing artists in the techno scene. Formerly a pioneer of the tech-house world, his two decade-long experience has seen him carve a niche sound, setting himself apart from the masses in a majorly unique way. But who is Belocca exactly? This is the question that we’re answering with the man himself.
Hi Belocca, thank you for joining us. In your career so far, you have achieved massive things. Bearing this in mind, what are your current goals and how do they align with where you want your career to go in the future?
“First of all, thank you so much for asking me!
My music gave me so much over the years; producing a variety of tunes, remixes and sample packs, playing music as a DJ, on the radio, in my podcasts, on my own events and releasing tunes on internationally acclaimed labels and starting my own imprint Mainground Music. This has been and still is an absolute joy, as music will always be my first love. This creative output gives me the ability and freedom to explore ME in this great adventure. Sharing one’s creativity and emotions with an audience and them giving you positive vibes back on work you created is simply magical. Any creative person will tell you this. My main goal is to better myself where I can on all of these levels, help others, and inspire the people that I work with and my fans. I always have strong ideas and visions of what I want to achieve in music and life and find people to help me do that. They empower me, but also tire, frustrate and sadden me sometimes.
There’s still a long and challenging road ahead to where I want to go, but I am ready for it. I do however take it one step at a time and let small steps forward lead to my one big goal; have my fans grade me at the same level as fellow electronic music producers and DJ’s who master their craft and inspired and helped me on my journey. People like Carl Cox, Kraftwerk, Daft Punk and Roger Sanchez all have steadily built their careers, maxed their potential and are still evolving and inspiring. That’s where I want to be in my own unique way.”