Bootshaus will host an Easter rave with Len Faki, Adiel and many more on April 9

By Samantha Reis

Len Faki and Adiel are two of the names that will lead Bootshaus Easter rave.

This year the Easter bunny is sticking around Cologne in Germany. On April 9, Easter Sunday, all roads lead to Bootshaus and its Easter rave. Festive seasons are always a good time for fun and Easter is no exception. It was with that in mind that the famous club Bootshaus prepared a kick-ass Easter rave where there will be no shortage of rhythm, kick and bass.

For the occasion, all three Bootshaus rooms will be open to music. On the Mainfloor the command will be held by Berlin-based techno maestro Len Faki, the powerful beats of Adiel, the explosive Julien Bracht and also Johannes Schuster, who will not let you dance below 150 bpm. Techno will reign supreme in this room but there will be plenty more music to choose from.

Blckbx will be in charge of Lust Klub and will feature Ariel, the eclectic Gutkind, Lyric and also a b2b starring Waldymoto and mojo. These are some of the well-known names from Lust Klub that you won’t want to miss this Easter.

Driving grooves will dominate the third room. Arado and Mike Gibki are the two artists who will take the reins at Dreherei with their tech house sounds.

This star-studded line-up leaves no doubt, it will be an Easter rave not to be missed. General admission tickets are available for sale on the official website. Hurry up and don’t let them sell out. Hop into the beat and celebrate Easter in style with some of the best international music.

Image Credit: Len Faki (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR