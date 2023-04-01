Calvin Harris shares music video for 90s trance inspired ‘Miracle’ feat. Ellie Goulding: Watch

By Ouranios Savva 184

Following the release of their highly anticipated collaboration, ‘Miracle,’ Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have just shared the official music video for their 90s inspired trance anthem.

Blessing us all with the third installment in their collaboration saga, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have just unveiled the music video for their 90s inspired trance anthem, ‘Miracle.’ Teaming up almost a decade later since the release of ‘Outside,’ a hit single that followed up on ‘I Need Your Love,’ the iconic acts came together once again at the beginning of this month, and in turn, further showcased the undeniable musical chemistry that they possess. Taking a different direction when compared to their previous two releases, ‘Miracle’ omits that nostalgic feeling of the past, as each musical element is implemented in a way that will have even the toughest of crowds, feeling some type of way.

A collaboration that was long overdue, we are now presented with a futuristic music video that takes place in a desert, where Goulding is featured prominently, in contrast to Harris, who makes a brief appearance throughout. Directed by Taz Tron Delix, the music video captures perfectly the whole essence of the production, whilst Goulding’s majestic vocals help elevate this trance classic to even further dimensions. A more uptempo trance sound, and a whole different music direction from Harris, the man of the moment stated the following on the track and working once again with Goulding when interviewed by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1;

“I’ve done the trancey-sounding things before, but I’ve never been this fast, so it feels good. When I was 14, it was ’98, ’99 – for me it was kind of [a] formative trance and house era. I thought maybe I’ll just try and recreate something that could be from back then. I definitely have very defined sort of likes and dislikes for music and artists. And one of my likes is Ellie Goulding’s angelic vocals. [She’s] one of a kind, you’re not going to get this from anyone else. I definitely have very defined sort of likes and dislikes for music and artists. And one of my likes is Ellie Goulding’s angelic vocals. [She’s] one of a kind, you’re not going to get this from anyone else.”

A trance anthem for the ages, now accompanied by the most fitting of music videos, be sure to check them both out below, whilst streaming for ‘Miracle’ is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on both artists and their future endeavours, but for the time being, we would like to know your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Ultra / Courtesy of SOLO LDN PR