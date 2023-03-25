For those of you who are unable to attend the event in person, the good news is that you can still be a part of the excitement by tuning in to the live stream. From the comfort of your own home, you can enjoy the music and vibe of one of the world’s most popular electronic dance music events. The live stream will capture all the energy and excitement of the Camelphat performance, so you won’t miss a beat.

Ultra Miami is known for its epic lineups, and Camelphat is definitely one of the biggest names on the bill. The duo’s unique blend of techno, house, and acid-house music has won them a legion of fans around the world. Their tracks “Cola” and “Panic Room” have been massive hits and have cemented their place in the electronic dance music scene.

The Resistance Stage is one of the most popular stages at Ultra Miami, and for a good reason. The stage has featured some of the biggest names in techno, house, and electronic music. With its incredible sound system and epic light show, the Resistance Stage is the perfect place for Camelphat to deliver a performance that will blow your mind. Watch Camelphat live from the Ultra Miami Resistance stage here. The duo’s set will be broadcasted on the mainstream from 07:15-07:30 PM EST.