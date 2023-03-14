Carl Cox announces Hybrid Live show this coming October at Red Rocks

By Ouranios Savva

Promising to deliver an experience like no other, Carl Cox has just announced that his Hybrid Live show will be taking place this coming October at the most iconic of venues, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

Legendary DJ/producer Carl Cox has just announced that he will be bringing his Hybrid Live show to the most iconic of venues, as this coming autumn he will be taking over the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado. Promising to be the ultimate of experiences for everyone in attendance, Cox has been gracing stages worldwide for the better part of three decades now, and in turn, his hunger for innovation never fades away when it comes to delivering a show that will blow anyone’s mind. Incorporating a wider use of live hardware and machinery, the Hybrid Live experience enables the audience to witness the power of music in its purest of elements, as every little detail enhances the overall feeling that connects artists with crowds and their mutual love for music and live performances.

Constantly showcasing his true passion towards his craft, the multi-Grammy nominated artist ensures nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, and with decades of experience on his shoulders, Cox continues to impact the dance scene with each of his endeavors. Having only recently released his first album in over a decade, in the form of ‘Electronic Generations,’ the man of the moment blessed us all with a body of work for the ages, as his approach towards modern techno, further indicates his passions and beliefs in expanding his music catalogue and thinking outside the box as time progresses, and innovation becomes a constant reminder on how significant the future is within all sectors of life.

Preparing for what will be a live show like no other, the surroundings of this iconic venue will only further help amplify the dynamic of the event as a whole, whilst Cox’s presence ensures nothing less than the most breathtaking of spectacles. Taking place on the 8th of October, Carl Cox’s Hybrid Live show will be creating all the headlines, and for good reason in that matter, so make sure to purchase your tickets on time. Further information, ticket sales and any general enquiries can be found at the Factory 93 website. Will you be joining? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Dan Reid / Provided by Eureka Artists