Charlotte de Witte going off on the Ultra Miami Mainstage [Live]

By Feron 49

After the surreal performance of Endless Summer on the live stream, we can now enjoy the performance of the techno queen, Charlotte de Witte, on the Ultra Miami Mainstage 2023. Charlotte’s stream will be followed by Kasablanca Live, Gryffin, Armin Van Buuren B2B Ferry Corsten, and more. The Mainstage will be showcasing more techno artists throughout the event and we’re excited about how this will unfold on the biggest stage of this venue. It will be a hell of a ride, that’s for sure!

| Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

Charlotte de Witte is shifting to higher gear lately, and it’s well deserved to see her perform on the Ultra Miami Mainstage this year. Her hard-hitting kickdrums, acid synths, subby basslines, and hypnotizing atmospheres can be experienced at the Mainstage right now. We can assure you that her performance will blow you away with new music and a new show. Her audience is expanding exponentially and the whole world will experience her voice through music tonight. Charlotte De Witte will be on the Ultra Miami live stream from 06:15 PM – 07:15 PM.

Make sure you don’t miss her performance tonight or any other performances that are happening this weekend. Click here to go directly to the Ultra Miami live stream!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland