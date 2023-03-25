Claptone launches new label Golden Recordings alongside single ‘Euphoria’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 111

DJ, producer, and the enigma that is Claptone launches his own label, Golden Recordings, with the inaugural single ‘Euphoria’.

To celebrate the launch of his new label, Claptone releases ‘Euphoria’ as the first single with Golden Recordings. He comes in with a bang, as the masked producer fixes a classic keyboard riff to an anthemic house beat. True to the club scene focus of the new label, the track is a ready-made crowd-pleaser, replete with intricate percussion, long snare build-ups, and huge bass-heavy drops.

Claptone has dropped 3 artist albums ‘Charmer’ (2015), ‘Fantast’ (2019), and ‘Closer’ (2022) over the past 8 years including singles like ‘No Eyes’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Under The Moon’, ‘Queen of Ice’ and ‘Just A Ghost’. Well known for his remix work, including his reimagining of Gregory Porter’s ‘Liquid Spirit’, his uplifting and vocal-heavy style of house has gone on to rack up millions of plays on YouTube, with his Spotify currently enjoying over four million monthly listeners. More recently he has remixed tracks from superstars Elton John, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Mark Ronson, Depeche Mode, Ava Max, Rufus du Sol, Pet Shop Boys, Michael Kiwanuka, Rag’n’Bone Man, New Order and so many more.

Adding label head to his list of achievements and speaking on the appropriate single to celebrate the launch, Claptone states, “I felt it was time to produce a straight up, fully instrumental club track, to start off my new label Golden Recordings properly. You could say I wanted to let the music speak for itself, and sonically evoke a feeling of intense excitement and pure bliss. It’s highly contagious, but luckily it’s ‘Euphoria’”

Listen to ‘Euphoria’ here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland