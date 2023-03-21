Daft Punk book ‘After Daft’ will feature over 60+ iconic artists and experts

By Lakshay Bhagtani 189

The highly anticipated book After Daft, which is based on the life of Daft Punk has revealed a massive lineup of 60+ contributors including Disclosure, Porter Robinson, Annie Mac, the duo’s inner circle, and more.

Set to be released in the first quarter of 2024, the book titled After Daft: The Rewiring of 21st Century Culture has the creative mind of the London-born writer and highly established music journalist Gabriel Szatan behind it. The book not only focuses on the inner workings and global appeal of Daft Punk but also on the evolution of music over the past three decades.

Apart from all the top producers and performers featured in After Daft like Disclosure, The Avalanches, Porter Robinson, A-Trak, Dillon Francis, Tiga, Boys Noize, and Annie Mac, readers would also be enlightened by the detailed insights from the creative teams for Skrillex, deadmau5, Calvin Harris, HARD, and the Grammys about some of the most advanced stage shows in recent memory. If that wasn’t enough, some of Daft Punk’s closest friends including Alan Braxe (Stardust), DJ Falcon (Together), Todd Edwards, Panda Bear, and Paul Williams are also set to be featured.

Here’s what the author had to say about his upcoming piece of work-

“As a music lover, it makes me genuinely excited to see all these names come together under one roof. After Daft is artist-led, to tell an authentic story through the eyes of those who shaped it: musicians from different backgrounds and disciplines whose lives interacted in fascinating ways, undersung creatives who oil the industry machine, as well as countless artists that thrived as the ceiling was raised on dance & electronic music’s creative possibilities and immense global popularity.” – Gabriel Szatan

Although After Daft officially comes out in March 2024, you can pre-order one for yourself here

Read Next – Big Eyes believed to be the next in line to blow, as KuCoin and Polygon holders remain optimistic

Image Credit: Olena Tatarintseva / Shutterstock.com