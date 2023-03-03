Daft Punk ‘Random Access Memories’ vinyl sells for $2,500 on Discogs

By Creighton Branch 183

Even a year after their split, the Daft Punk brand has not lost any steam as a vinyl printing of one of their most revered albums recently sold for a very high price on Discogs.

‘Random Access Memories,’ the legendary 2013 project from Daft Punk, was just recently reported in a list by Discogs as having a special edition vinyl print sell as one of the most expensive items on the site’s marketplace for all of January. With a selling price of $2,500, it tied for the most expensive electronic item on the list alongside The Legendary Pink Dots’ and Bequeen’s, ‘Der Aussiedler – 4 Years After.’

The ‘Random Access Memories’ vinyl came as a deluxe limited edition box set and included the LP and full-length album. Also in the box were two USB memory sticks in the form of Daft Punk’s iconic triangle emblem that features wav. files of the entire tracklist. One of the unique features of this purchase was that an additional 10-inch 33 1/3 vinyl came with the box that featured a two-part interview from Daft Punk about the album.

‘Random Access Memories’ was released on May 17th, 2013, and quickly became one of the duo’s most commercially successful albums. Featuring tracks such as ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Doin It Right,’ the project cemented Daft Punk’s place in the mainstream spotlight. It would later go on to win five Grammy awards, including two of the “Big Four” in Album of The Year and Record of The Year. As their final full-length project together, R.A.M. has now become a piece of music history and one of the most sought-after physical albums of the last decade, with millions of copies sold worldwide.

Relive Daft Punk’s ‘Random Access Memories’ below.

Image Credit: Columbia / Daft Punk