David Guetta delivers unforgettable mainstage set during Ultra 2023: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 156

The legend David Guetta blew away the crowd at Ultra 2023 as he ignited his fanbase with old classics and unreleased gems to rock the mainstage.

Delivering an impeccable set at this year’s Ultra 2023 mainstage, David Guetta absolutely blew our minds away as he had the crowd singing their hearts out with classics and surprised attendees along the way with unreleased music. A true international icon in the music industry, David Guetta played an official Ultra remix of Calvin Harris for the first time ever. It was a legendary set from the king who can work his magic on any genre he puts his heart into. Whether it be hip-hop, house, or disco vinyl, David Guetta has mastered the craft.

Starting his set off with an emotional flare for his fanbase to sing along to, David Guetta played his classic “Titanium” with Sia to fully engage the crowd. Playing energetic tracks to fuel the mainstage such as David Guetta and MARTEN HØRGER’s “The Freaks” which slowly transitioned into IDs with Morten that we cannot wait for a release date, the unforgettable set was definitely a highlight of Ultra 2023. Additionally, David Guetta officially announced his next upcoming single “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with Anne Marie and Coi Leray during his mainstage set to be released on April 7th. With the crowd cheering on Guetta from start to finish, it only made sense for the icon to rinse tunes such as his remix of Akon’s “Sexy Bitch.” A legendary set indeed for attendees and listeners at home.

Be sure to re-live the magical set below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com