Depeche Mode unveil brand new single ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 34

The highly renowned and legendary British electronic music band Depeche Mode have released a brand new single called My Cosmos Is Mine from their highly anticipated upcoming album Momento Mori.

As a matter of fact, Momento Mori is the first album release from the discography of Depeche Mode since the tragic passing of the former band member Andy Fletcher who served as an extraordinary guitarist for the group till May 2022. The intense hype behind this highly awaited LP has been justified by its opening track My Cosmos Is Mine, which showcases a nice little picture for all of us, depicting what we can expect from the whole album. Here’s what Martin from Depeche Mode had to say about Momento Mori –

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” – Martin Gore

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘My Cosmos is Mine’ yourself below and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Anton Corbijn