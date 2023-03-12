Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike team up with Ne-Yo & Danna Paola for Latin-inspired track ‘Mexico’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Multi-platinum duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have just released a swanky new Latin-inspired track entitled ‘Mexico’ with Ne-Yo and Latin Pop star Danna Paola.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike bring some sultry Latin influence again to their music on their new single, for which they teamed up with the iconic hitmaker NE-YO, Mexican juvenile phenomena Danna Paola, and enlisted a real Mexican mariachi band to infuse into ‘Mexico’ an authentic Latin atmosphere.

The track’s combination of stellar vocals by both NE-YO and Danna Paola and Dimitri & Mike’s organic, groovy melodies that bridge the gap between dance and pop truly steal the show, just like the woman in the track’s lyrics. ‘Mexico’ is far from the big-room house tracks that the duo is well known for, but it shows their production prowess by exploring other genres and follows the sonic style of their recent dance-pop hit ‘Fuego’ with Kim Loaiza.

Whether you’re hitting the beach for a vacation in Tulum or merely imagining it, ‘Mexico’ will pull you into a tequila-fueled, steamy, and tropical getaway. This is not the first time NE-YO joins Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. In 2015 they teamed up to release “Higher Place,” which went Platinum and topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Listen to the sultry new tune here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR