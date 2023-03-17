Diplo joins recent ‘High Low’ podcast and opens up about his sexuality

The legend Diplo opened up about his sexuality on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast and revealed interesting stories about his dating life as a touring artist.

Sitting down with Emily Ratajkowski during her “High Low” podcast, the world-class artist known as Diplo provided a few sex confessions during the fourteenth episode and opens up about his sexuality. Diplo revealed he has received a blowjob from a guy before but does not have a specific memory of it. Diplo also states in the interview, “I don’t know if it’s gay unless you like make eye contact while there’s the blowjob happening.”

Going short about defining his sexual orientation, Diplo opens up to Emily and shares “I don’t want to define that I’m gay, but I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.” Diplo did mention there were a few guys he would consider dating and having a life partner however he is not aroused by men and knows that for sure. While Diplo keeps these further details to himself which is all respect from our end in terms of his private life, there is no deny whoever route Diplo takes he has our full support.

Watch a summary of the interview with Diplo below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Diplo opens up about his sexuality while on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast. pic.twitter.com/INPWjKKY1D — E! News (@enews) March 14, 2023

