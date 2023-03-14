DLDK Amsterdam 2023: MORTEN, Nicky Romero, Alesso & more headline unforgettable edition [Review]

By Ellie Mullins

DLDK (Don’t Let Daddy Know) returned to its home base in Amsterdam at the iconic Ziggo Dome for yet another explosive edition, featuring the likes of MORTEN, Alesso, Nicky Romero and many more.

For many electronic fans from Europe and beyond, the time had excitingly come for yet another unforgettable and unmissable edition of DLDK Amsterdam. Taking over the iconic events space of the Ziggo Dome, this year’s edition of the iconic event has proven just how much DLDK has grown even over just the past few years, with each year cementing their place atop the throne. DLDK Amsterdam 2023 not only roped in some of the biggest names in current EDM but ensured to cater to a wide spectrum of electronic genres, with the likes of progressive, Future Rave, hardstyle and much more being present.

4 March kicked off what is no doubt going to become the biggest year for DLDK and E&A Events yet, and the proof was all at the Ziggo Dome on that Saturday evening. Not doing anything by half measures, they kicked off the night with some electrifying Future Rave in the form of one of the genre’s brightest stars, Justus. With the atmosphere already reaching stratospheric levels, it was hard to believe that the night had only just begun, with hours upon hours of unforgettable memories to be made. Following Justus, feel-good duo Third Party and chart-topper Topic both set the bar for the acts to follow them in spectacular fashion.

One of the first headlining names of the night and certainly no stranger to the DLDK roster was Nicky Romero. Crafting a set filled with the hits that have made him a household name over the past years that fans expect to hear, he also surprised with a dynamic set with hit after hit. Following this, the excitement levels just carried on rising in rapid succession as progressive legend Alesso branded the stage with his ever-shifting soundscape of golden era EDM anthems and darker, club-ready basslines.

As we got further into the late night, it was awe-inspiring to see that the energy had not once shifted, with the packed out crowd getting even more riled up if anything. As Alesso finished his unforgettable set, the mood changed tone to the darker side of electronic, with Future Rave star MORTEN curating one of his world class, sizzling sets especially for DLDK. With fun-loving duo W&W not once dropping the ball following MORTEN’s set, it was up to hardstyle maestros Sub Zero Project to end DLDK Amsterdam 2023 on an explosive night, rewarding fans for staying until the very end with a set that could only be described as larger-than-life.

